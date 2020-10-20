A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman's gorgeous family – see the sweet pictures Jasmine has presented the show since 2004

Jasmine Harman has been a regular face on A Place in the Sun: Home or Away? since 2004, providing families with the option of living their dream life abroad. But when Jasmine isn't busy working hard across the continent, she's a regular mum-of-two and can be found on home soil with her gorgeous family. Want to know more about her brood? Here's what we know...

Jasmine Harman's husband

Jasmine and her cameraman husband met on the set of A Place in the Sun and eventually married in 2009. The couple have been the picture of marital bliss since, however, the presenter did reveal on her Instagram recently that the pair don't spend as much time together as they'd like.

Jasmine met her husband Jon on set

Posting an adorable throwback earlier this month, Jasmine wrote: "Back then we were together 24/7 working on @aplaceinthesunofficial but now we sometimes don’t see enough of each other! Miss you @jboasty_dop My toy boy and the love of my life! Sixteen years later, still smitten! He's going to kill me for this lovey dovey post!!"

The happy couple married in 2009

Jasmine Harman's children

Jasmine and Jon share two children together a daughter, Joy and a son, Albion. The proud mum occasionally posts family snaps to her social media, including this pool selfie of them on holiday in Cyprus back in August.

The presenter wrote in the caption: "I'm enjoying my last day off in Cyprus with my children and making memories. The greatest gift we can give each other is our time. Value time together. Appreciate what we have."

Jasmine and Jon share Joy and Albion together

The Channel 4 presenter opened up to the Mirror earlier this year about her busy schedule, which unsurprisingly takes her abroad a lot. "We work it out around the school holidays," she explained.

The 44-year-old added: "Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone. It has been quite nice to be all together as a family. I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around."

Jasmine has presented the show since 2004

Jasmine Harman's career

Jasmine, along with her co-star Jonnie Irwin, has presented over 200 episodes of the popular Channel 4 show since she joined in 2004. But A Place in the Sun isn't the only TV work to her name. She's worked on documentaries for BBC over the years including Collectaholics and My Hoarder Mum and Me, and has also appeared on shows like This Morning and GMTV.