The real reason A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas has quit Channel 4 show revealed Scarlette has decided to quit the show after seven years

A Place in the Sun has lost one of its long-serving presenters following the sad news that Scarlette Douglas has decided to step away from the Channel 4 show.

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton reveals she's 'so grateful' for new career opportunity

The TV star became a part of the property programme in 2015, joining the likes of Johnnie Irwin, Jasmine Harman and Laura Hamilton in helping sunshine-loving Brits relocate abroad, but has announced on Instagram this week that she has quit the show after seven years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Place in the Sun star Scarlette reveals downside to working on show

Sharing the news alongside an Instagram Reel of some of her favourite memories from filming, she wrote: "Well after 7 long years, my final ever episode of A Place in the Sun is out today at 3pm! It's been a journey of ups and downs but my goodness have I enjoyed every minute of being in that sunshine and helping amazing couples find their dream homes!"

MORE: Meet A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas' boyfriend - and you may already know him!

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas reveals downside to show

Opening up about what prompted her decision to leave the show, the 34-year-old cryptically said: "All good things must come to an end, but it's actually just the start of even more incredible times to come."

Scarlette has decided to quit the show after seven years

She then concluded her post by thanking fans who have supported her over the years, writing: "I hope I've made you proud and do stick with me on this rollercoaster ride as there are lots more twists and turns on the horizon!"

Scarlette is moving on to present a new show with her brother Stuart

While Scarlette didn't divulge the reasons why she has left the show, fans of the presenter will be aware that she has several other presenting gigs on her plate at the moment. Not only does she appear on My Dream Derelict Home in the Sun and George Clarke's Flipping Fast alongside her brother and fellow property expert Stuart Douglas, but the brother-sister duo have another new show in the works.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas opens up about 'terrifying' knife attack on brother

The pair have joined forces to present new Channel 4 programme Worst House on the Street, which sees them use their creative expertise to help families transform run-down houses into dream homes without spending a fortune.

"I think it did get to a point where my diary was just getting so busy," Scarlette told The Express, adding: "It was just getting manic, so I thought, 'You know what? I've done that show, I've loved it and I've learned everything I could possibly learn on [A Place in the Sun]. So, it's time to move on and keep going and take all that knowledge with me and just keep growing as well."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.