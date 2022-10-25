A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies inundated with fan messages as she reveals motorbike accident scar The star was struck by a moped in September

A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies has revealed the scar she's been left with on her forehead following a terrifying moped incident.

The TV personality, who was struck by a moped back in September, shared a video to her Instagram page which showed her with her sister, Mia, before and after getting all glammed up for the Scottish Influencer Awards.

In the first part of the video, the sisters can be seen looking fresh-faced and makeup-free while wearing white robes and nursing cups of tea. Danni wore her hair in a towel wrap, exposing the forehead scar she received from the accident.

In a slick transformation, the sisters swapped their dressing gowns for glamorous evening dresses, with Danni rocking a long white dress, wearing her hair in a full fringe.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's sensational look, with one person writing: "Wow u are one gorgeous girl," while another praised her new hair-do: "That fringe is banging! Yes hides the scar a treat whilst it fades. Looking good."

Danni revealed her scar on Instagram

A third follower added: "Absolutely stunning."

Danni's accident occurred in September when the presenter was visiting a newsagent store in London. She was hit by a stolen moped, which was being driven by two women attempting to steal the vehicle before losing control. Danni suffered from a cut above her eyebrow as well as cuts on her face and lip and told her followers she would be absent from social media during her recovery.

Danni with her sister Mia

Speaking about the incident on her Instagram Stories at the time, she shared a snap of the crashed moped, writing: "Sooooo…. On Saturday I was taken out (on the pavement!) by a stolen moped that lost control. Didn’t see it coming and it’s not looking pretty right now tbh. I’m sure I will be fine in a few weeks but in the meantime, I will be a wee bit quiet on here."

She later joked that her iPhone couldn't recognise her face, adding: "Looking forward to this not being a thing." At the time, her rep told The Evening Standard: "Danni is continuing to take it slowly and is making good progress to get back to normal."

