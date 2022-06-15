Meet A Place in the Sun presenter Danni Menzies' family here

Although she has officially conducted her last sun-drenched house viewing abroad, we love watching Danni Menzies on re-runs of the hit Channel 4 show, A Place in the Sun.

As the presenter, who announced her exit from the long-running travel programme back in February of this year, returns to our screens again this week, why not get to know her a little better? Keep reading for all there is to know about Danni's life away from cameras here…

WATCH: A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies onhit travel show

Danni is currently believed to be single, confirming to The Sun back in May that she recently went through a break-up. "I actually broke up with someone yesterday – it was [expletive]. I think it was the right thing," she told the publication.

She was previously in a relationship with a former soldier but the couple sadly parted ways in August 2020. Chatting about their relationship to the Sunday Post, Danni revealed that things had progressed pretty quickly between the former couple thanks to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "We went on about five or six dates and then ended up isolating together for ten weeks at home on Mains of Taymouth Country Estate."

It's believed that Danni is currently single

However, one thing we do know is that Danni is a doting dog mum! She adopted a Jack Russell puppy named Kinky almost ten years ago, and it's clear from her many Instagram posts featuring her that the two are inseparable!

In fact, opening up to HELLO! earlier this year, Danni revealed that the most difficult thing about filming abroad for long stints was having to say goodbye to her beloved pooch. "Luckily, I've got a lovely network of friends who love taking her in when I go away, and to be honest, she didn't care when I left but I hated leaving her so often," she said.

Danni is a devoted dog mum to her Jack Russell, Kinky

As for whether Danni sees children on the cards for herself in the future, she says she isn't sure about it- yet! "I'm not saying I won't, I'm just not sure. I really love travelling," she confessed to Sunday Post.

"Even if I do get that country life I want, I still want to travel and work a lot,” she continued. “I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home."

Away from dating, it seems the presenter has been seriously busy in recent weeks, working on an array of new projects and shows, including an upcoming show titled Formula Women, which she says "gives women the opportunity to get into motorsport, which has never really been done before".

