A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton reveals she's 'so grateful' for new career opportunity The 40-year-old is appearing on This Morning this week

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton has been soaking up the sun on the French Riviera this week for her latest career opportunity on This Morning, which sees the presenter travel around Europe.

The 40-year-old has been reporting live from various locations across the Mediterranean coast, taking viewers on a tour of some of the best spots each place has to offer.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the mum-of-two said she was "grateful" for the new role.

Sharing a post of her looking as glamorous as ever while wearing a beautiful blue and green patterned dress, she wrote the caption: "Absolutely loved reporting from Toulon this morning for @thismorning. I'm so grateful they have welcomed me to the family and given me this opportunity!

"Join me tomorrow morning as I continue my Mediterranean adventure and I will be live from Italy, bringing you some inspiration of where you can visit this summer."

Fans rushed to the comments to praise the star, with one person writing: "Wow great to see you @laurahamiltontv on @thismorning," while another added: "Great place this morning, looking forward to the other destinations all week."

Laura is appearing on This Morning this week

A third commented: "Lovely, Laura and so well presented."

Laura's new TV opportunity comes just six months after she announced her split from husband of 13 years, Alex Goward.

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year about their decision to separate, she said: "It was a decision we both came to.

Laura is known for presenting A Place in the Sun

"We have an enormous amount of respect for each other, but we are now on different paths. At the point it was announced, we'd already overcome a lot of difficult times.

"But I am lucky that we have the relationship and respect for each other that we have, and our children's happiness will always be our priority," she added.

