Strictly fans disappointed after Halloween Week is cancelled Strictly won't be heading to Blackpool either!

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left disappointed after it was revealed that there will be no Halloween special this year.

While the news was first revealed last month, many fans appear to have only just discovered Strictly's first theme week won't be going ahead as the series prepares to air its second live show on Saturday, which will be Halloween.

Taking to social media, many fans of the show expressed their sadness over not seeing the spectacular costumes and extravagant makeup Strictly has demonstrated in previous Halloween specials.

"Just found out that @bbcstrictly Halloween Week has been cancelled and my whole year has been ruined," one disheartened viewer wrote on Twitter. "@bbcstrictly what the hell? Why no Halloween show? How can you do this to us?" asked another.

Hopefully Halloween Week will be back in 2021

A third wrote: "Why has #Strictly cancelled its Halloween themed episode this year? It's always a flagship episode & considering Saturday falls perfectly on 31st, & everybody's had their Trick-or-Treat and Halloween parties cancelled, it seems such a missed opportunity to cheer up the nation."

Due to COVID-19, this year's Strictly will be a shorter run than usual so show bosses thought that having a themed week on the second live show would be too soon.

Strictly has had some great costumes and makeup throughout their Halloween specials

"We will have Movie Week and Musicals Week but we won't have Halloween Week this year," executive producer Sarah James confirmed to the Radio Times in September. "We have done a Halloween group number but Halloween would fall on the second week this year and we thought it would be a bit soon for a themed week."

It was also confirmed last month that the stars of Strictly will not be heading to Blackpool this year either. A BBC spokesman said while contestants would not physically go to Blackpool's Tower Ballroom in 2020, they would still be "celebrating the iconic venue" from Elstree studio.

