Nicola Adams' extravagant two-tier Strictly birthday cake is a work of art The pro boxer celebrated her 38th birthday on Monday

Nicola Adams is one lucky woman! The Strictly Come Dancing star was left speechless on Monday after her girlfriend Ella Baig surprised her with a lockdown birthday party.

MORE: Who is Nicola Adams' girlfriend Ella Baig

Despite it being a very intimate gathering, Ella pulled out all the stops to make sure Nicola had a day to remember – and that included a spectacular Strictly-themed birthday cake!



Loading the player...

WATCH: Shirley Ballas reveals how same-sex pairing will work on Strictly

The birthday girl was treated to a mouth-watering, two-tiered creation from Molly's Cupcakes that featured her very own Glitterball, sparklers and there was even a nod to her profession as a boxer.

The base of the delicious-looking dessert was surrounded by wrapped chocolate pieces, a gold trophy and a cut-out of a pair of boxing gloves.

On the first tier, there were cut-outs of Nicola in action, more boxing gloves and even a 'gold medal', which no doubt represents just one of eight Olympic gold medals Nicola has won throughout her career.

The second tier of the cake featured three '10' paddles in a nod to Strictly, more sparklers, a cut-out of Nicola and her pro-partner Katya Jones, and was finished off with a large sparkly Glitterball – talk about a work of art!

Nicola's cake was first presented to her by Katya after they filmed Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday before the professional dancer joined Nicola and Ella at the boxer's surprise party at their rented London home.

MORE: Dawn French clarifies Strictly comment following 'dig' at Anton du Beke

MORE: Why Steph McGovern turned down Strictly this year

Posting plenty of heartwarming snaps on Instagram, Ella shared a collection of moments the couple have shared during their two-year relationship. Ella added sweet captions, such as: "Happy Birthday baby! Thank you for all the adventures we've shared..."

Nicola and Ella have been together for two years

Another read: "When this little man came and stole you away from me," alongside snaps of their pet pooch Brooklyn. "The events we slayyyyed... All the battles we've faced... Happy Birthday baby!!! I hope you have the most amazing day. I love you!"

The couple met during a night out in Leeds in 2018, after Ella finished her time at university there. Their relationship quickly grew serious and after one year of dating, Nicola and Ella bought their first home together in Leeds, which they share with their pet dog. Earlier this month, they moved into a rented property in North London while Nicola takes part in Strictly.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.