Caroline Quentin will soon be shimmying into the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom and we can't wait to see her debut on the dancefloor.

The actress, who is known for her roles in shows such as Men Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek, will no doubt have a huge amount of support behind her from friends and family, but the star also revealed the support and advice she received from a very well-known star.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press at the virtual Q&A for the upcoming BBC series, Caroline explained that while filming another project alongside Elizabeth and Damian Hurley, the mother and son offered some words of wisdom to Caroline.

Actress Caroline Quentin is gearing up for her Strictly debut

"I was shooting with Elizabeth Hurley and with her boy Damien and they gave me tips," explained Caroline. "She said, 'Darling, you know what you mustn't do, is just, you know keep your powder dry, don't blow everything in one go, try really hard. Don't give too much away.'"

Although Elizabeth hasn't competed in the competition herself, Caroline did reveal that she and her son are "big fans" of the show. "She's fierce [and] she's great. And she loves the show!", gushed Caroline.

Caroline revealed the advice Elizabeth Hurley gave her

Ahead of her first performance Strictly, the Jonathan Creek star also opened up about the challenges of being away from family since joining the BBC programme.

Caroline, who has been working in a COVID bubble in order to undertake training, explained: "I've been in the COVID bubble with my unit and with my co stars and it was, no question, difficult. It's hard to be in a bubble. Listen we all have to take responsibility for ourselves and those around us."

She added: "I think the hardest thing for me is going to be not being able to see and I couldn't see Sam my husband and the kids. But I don't want to moan about it because I want to stay in and do when competition so it's a bit of a quandary, actually."

