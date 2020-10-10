Strictly viewers in tears over emotional tribute to Caroline Flack The Strictly team remembered Caroline in a special episode

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left in tears following a moving tribute to Caroline Flack on Saturday night. The BBC ballroom show paid homage to the late Love Island presenter, who tragically passed away in February this year.

Fans were moved by a special segment remembering the 2014 Strictly champion, who memorably took home the Glitterball Trophy alongside Pasha Kovalev, during a special Best of The Final episode.

The tribute – which came on World Mental Health Day - saw Pasha praising Caroline's amazing footwork and bubbly personality, leaving viewers at home fighting back tears.

WATCH: Pasha Kovalev opens about late friend Caroline Flack

"We saw how she transformed into that beautiful dancer with a big heart on her sleeve," said Pasha. "That series will always have a special place in my heart."

Judge Bruno Tonioli said: ''She was such fun and great to be with. She really was a joy. We will always love Caroline and we will never forget her."

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly paid tribute, saying she "lit up the Strictly ballroom every single week."

Caroline won the 2014 series with Pasha

Viewers took to social media to praise the BBC for airing the tribute, with one saying, "The strictly tribute to #carolineflack was just lovely. Brought a tear to my eye".

Another emotional fan wrote, "caroline flack tribute on strictly. i’m crying", while a third commented: "strictly showing Caroline Flack is making me absolutely sob".

A fourth shared: "This tribute to #CarolineFlack is lovely. Especially poignant as it's #MentalHealthAwarenessDay RIP lovely lady".

Caroline was a "beautiful dancer with a big heart on her sleeve"

Several Strictly stars including Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec also posted on their social media accounts on Saturday, urging everyone to "Be Kind" as they remembered Caroline on a day aimed at encouraging people to speak openly about mental health.

In August, Pasha opened up about his friendship with Caroline for the first time since her tragic death.

Taking part in a live Q&A with Jewish youth organisation JLGB, Pasha - who is married to Countdown star Rachel Riley – revealed the late presenter was always humble, but "struggled to believe in herself" when it came to dance.

Janette Manrara also paid tribute on social media

"It was an amazing season," Pasha said, when asked about winning the series.

"Caroline was an amazing dancer, who at first didn't believe in her ability. I saw her dancing on the first day of rehearsals, I knew she had a lot of potential dance wise."

He added: "My job was there was to be a rock for her, the person who she can lean on and know that whatever she does on stage, she can do it freely without looking back because she would know that I am right there supporting her."

