Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay's new show has been cancelled after just one season, according to Deadline.

The actress starred alongside Alden Ehrenreich in an adaptation of the famous novel Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, which premiered on the streaming service Peacock in the US and on Sky One in the UK.

Speaking to Deadline, a spokesperson for Peacock said: "There will not be Season 2 of Brave New World on Peacock. David Wiener created a thought-provoking and cinematic adaptation. We're grateful to the cast and crew who brought this world to life. We look forward to telling more stories with David in the future."

Discussing the news on social media, one viewer wrote: "It started strong and fell off a cliff toward the end but Jessica Brown Findlay was phenomenal in each scene & made it worth the watch." Another person added: "I thought it was over anyway," accompanied by a shrug emoji.

The showrunner, Grant Morrison, previously spoke about bringing it back for a second season, telling Inverse: "Right now it's early days with that stuff. I think there's a really good chance [of it happening]... There's definitely potential for a season two, and it will venture into different territory but still carry on the themes.

"It's a much bigger world. New London is only one of the cities and the Savage Lands is the size of North America. There's a lot of places to go and a lot of stuff that from the show's bible that hadn't even been touched yet."

Since starring in Downton as Sybil Crawley, Jessica has gone to find fame starring in BBC's Harlots as well as in film roles including Winter's Tale and Victor Frankenstein.

