Jessica Brown Findlay shares heartache over initial decision to postpone wedding

Like hundreds of other couples this year, Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay was forced to delay her wedding to Ziggy Heath amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite postponing their big day, the actress - who met fellow actor Ziggy on the set of 18th-century drama Harlots back in 2017 - delighted her fans after she confirmed they rescheduled their wedding.

The couple secretly got married on 12 September, just two days before Jessica's 31st birthday - and the bride look absolutely flawless in a vintage-style gown! She gave fans a glimpse into her special day in a series of images posted on her Instagram account.

During a candid chat with The Telegraph, Jessica confessed she had high hopes for 2020. "My ambition this year was to do more dancing, travel more, and work really, really hard. Whoever's up there was like, 'Ha!'"

She added: "We had to cancel our wedding, which was a bit of a hit."

Over the course of the pandemic, Jessica revealed she has been cooking and knitting more - however, she is still struggling to perfect the latter! "Everyone's going to be getting really terrible jumpers from me this Christmas," she joked.

Both she and Ziggy are based in east London, and have been getting to know their neighbours since their acting work has been halted. The star also revealed that they had been enjoying taking little drives together in their vintage Morris Minor.

Jessica Brown Findlay tied the knot earlier this month

It's been three years since the newlyweds met on the set of BBC series Harlots, with Jessica taking on the role of Charlotte Wells in the drama, while Ziggy played Sam Holland.

The actress got her breakout role in Downton back in 2010. As well as the two popular period dramas, Jessica has since appeared in Jamaica Inn, Black Mirror and The Riot Club. Meanwhile, the British beauty is set to appear in an adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World on Sky Atlantic.

