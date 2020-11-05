Anton du Beke muses over the idea of being Strictly's fourth judge after surprise exit The pro and his partner Jacqui Smith were the first pair to leave

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke has touched upon the possibility of becoming the show's fourth judge.

Appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch on Thursday, the professional dancer was asked about his fans' request for "Anton for judge". Humouring the audience, he joked: "They can't all be wrong…"

Anton and his partner Jacqui Smith were the first pairing to be eliminated from this year's series of the hit dance show at the weekend, with mounting speculation that Anton may now take the place of Bruno Tonioli.

Asked by host Steph McGovern if he would take on the role, Anton said: "I do seem to have a bit of time on my hands... I'm not sure mid-series is the time to do it, but why not?"

Dan Walker, who also appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch as a guest, asked Anton what sort of judge he would be. To which, Anton replied: "I'd be kind but firm, a bit like my doctor: kind but firm!"

Reflecting on his time on this year's Strictly with Jacqui, he added: "We had a lovely time, Jacqui and I. We had fun every day in the studio, we had a lot of fun and I thought she did wonderfully. "Gone too soon, I would say. We would have been passing the doble in the next week or two, I think the nation should have seen that!"

Anton and Jacqui Smith were the first ones to leave Strictly

The pair were in the bottom two alongside Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and his dance partner Karen Hauer. Jacqui and Anton performed their Samba to Tom Jones' Help Yourself while Jamie and Karen danced their American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra.

Asked by host Tess Daly about her time on Strictly, Jacqui gushed: "I had the greatest adventure it’s possible to imagine. I'm just sorry I can't continue it with this man who has been absolutely fantastic and gorgeous to be with.

"But I don’t feel too much shame in losing to these guys because they are a fantastic bunch of dancers, they really are."

Anton also had warm words for his partner, saying: "I've loved every second of being in the studio with you. We have laughed, you have a shocking sense of humour I can't begin to tell you. You are just the best and I’ve loved it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Steph's Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

