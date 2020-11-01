Strictly's first celebrity leaves the show It was the first public vote of the series

Jacqui Smith became the first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing following the dance-off on Sunday night.

The former Labour politician and her dance partner Anton Du Beke landed at the bottom of the leaderboard after their scores for this week and last week were added together.

They were then in the bottom two after those scores were added to the public vote.

They were joined by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and his dance partner Karen Hauer, who had also struggled to impress the judges.

The couples both danced again on Sunday, with Jacqui and Anton performing their Samba to Tom Jones' Help Yourself while Jamie and Karen Hauer danced their American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra.

After both couples had danced for a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both choosing to save Jamie and Karen.

Craig said: "Based purely on dance merit and what I thought was the better dance of the evening, I’d like to save Jamie and Karen."

Motsi agreed, saying: "I felt that both couples picked up a notch this time. I just have to say that for me personally I think that one couple was a little bit on a higher level so I’m going to save Jamie and Karen."

The show's head judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have chosen to save Jamie and Karen.

Jacqui had a short but fun-filled time on the show

Asked by host Tess Daly about her time on Strictly, Jacqui gushed: "I had the greatest adventure it’s possible to imagine. I’m just sorry I can’t continue it with this man who has been absolutely fantastic and gorgeous to be with.

"But I don’t feel too much shame in losing to these guys because they are a fantastic bunch of dancers, they really are."

Anton also had warm words for his partner, saying: "I’ve loved every second of being in the studio with you. We have laughed, you have a shocking sense of humour I can’t begin to tell you.

"You are just the best and I’ve loved it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The remaining 11 couples will continue their battle for the glitterball in next week's Movie Special.

