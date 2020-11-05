BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker shares hilarious photo of parents - and his fans can relate! Many will be able to relate to the BBC Breakfast star!

Dan Walker has revealed he is back to using Zoom calls now that the second UK lockdown has been put in place. Sharing a hilarious screenshot of his parents' foreheads on the computer screen, the BBC Breakfast poked fun at the realities of technology.

MORE: Dan Walker shares details of 'awkward' encounter with Prince Philip

"Here we go again #ZoomLife,#TheEyesHaveIt, #YoureOnMute, #ParentalForehead," he joked in the caption. On Instagram Stories, he also added: "Every Zoom with mum and dad…. Ever."

Many of Dan's fans were able to relate to the funny post, with one commenting: "Spot on Dan." Another remarked: "About right." A third post read: "Literally conversations with my mum! 'Mum, I can only see the top of your head!' Mum: 'Well I can see you!'"

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC's Dan Walker makes embarrassing on-air mistake

In July, Dan paid a heartfelt tribute to his parents in honour of their 50th wedding anniversary. "My mum and dad have been married 50 years today," he said. "Love them to bits.

READ: Dan Walker makes rare comment about his future on BBC Breakfast

MORE: Dan Walker and Louise Minchin as you've never seen them before

"‪They've been up the loft and are celebrating by reading the letters they wrote to each other when they were 'going steady' in the late 1960s. Love them to bits. #HappyAnniversary."

Dan, who is a father himself to three young children, grew up in Crawley, Sussex. His father was a minister of their local church. He married wife Sarah Walker in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Dan shared this funny snap of his parents during a Zoom call

Now, the couple continue to live in the city with their children: their son Chuck, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica.

The doting dad has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past five years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. He also presents popular sports show Football Focus, which he has done since 2009.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.