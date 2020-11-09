Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin warms fans' hearts with adorable video of son This is so cute!

Jonnie Irwin delighted his fans after he posted a heartwarming video of his son, Rex, over the weekend. The TV presenter, best known for his work on popular shows Escape to the Country and A Place in the Sun, shared the adorable clip on his Instagram page, showing father and son spending some quality time together playing football on the beach.

At the end of the video, Jonnie can be seen kicking the ball for little Rex to chase - but manages to get his feet wet by the incoming waves. The proud dad then quipped in the caption: "I reckon the bit at the end pretty much serves me right. He's got the makings of a nice touch with his right foot hasn't he?"

Jonnie shared this adorable video on his Instagram

Plenty of his followers took to the comments to gush over the video. One person wrote: "My gosh, Jonnie, your boy is so sweet. Good thing David Beckham retired!" Another said: "Bless him. So lovely for you to have this time with him," while a third wrote: "So lovely. Fresh air, some quality footie and time with a doting class act Dad."

Jonnie shares three children with his wife, Jessica, including Rex and twin boys. The 46-year-old is used to working abroad and away from his family for filming purposes, but the presenter did admit it often makes him feel "guilty".

Jonnie on set of the new series of Escape to the Country

Earlier this year, Jonnie shared on social media: "Twenty five hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of precious days. To be honest the work days are far from a walk in the park at the moment but it relieves a bit of the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones."

However, it looks as if the Escape to the Country star is working a little closer to home for the new series of the BBC daytime show. The TV star gave a glimpse into the new series recently, tweeting: "First day back at work filming for @escape_country. Things are a little different with social distancing but great to be back in the saddle! #ruralliving #countrylife #countryliving."

