The Trials of Oscar Pistorius: Where is he now? Is Oscar Pistorius still in prison? Find out here

The new BBC documentary The Trials of Oscar Pistorius will air on Sunday night, and tells the story of the trial of the Olympic athlete who murdered his girlfriend, paralegal Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.

READ: Oscar Pistorius' prison sentence for murder of girlfriend has been doubled

But where is the former professional sprinter now? Get the details...

Oscar killed his girlfriend Reeva in 2013

Oscar was arrested and charged with murder after shooting Reeva, 29, four times through the bathroom door, claiming that he believed that she was an intruder.

He was initially found guilty of culpable homicide instead of murder and sentenced to a five-year prison sentence. However, the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa overturned the verdict shortly after and convicted him of murder, adding an extra six years to his sentence.

Paralegal Reeva, 29, was shot through the bathroom door

Following an appeal, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison, with Justice Legoabe Willie Seritie saying at the time: "The sentence imposed by the [high court] with respect to murder is set aside and substituted with the following - the respondent's imprisonment for 13 years and five months."

Oscar is currently serving his sentence at the Attridgeville Correctional Centre, where he will become eligible for parole in 2023.

In a television interview back in 2016, Oscar said: "I don’t want to have to waste my life sitting there. If I was afforded the opportunity of redemption, I would like the opportunity to help those less fortunate, like I had in my past.

The former athlete has been sentenced to 13 years in prison

"I would like to believe that, if Reeva could look down upon me, she would want me to live that life."

His father, Henke Pistorius, spoke to The Times about Oscar's time in prison, saying: "Oscar leads the studies and is able to accommodate those who aren’t so familiar with the Bible to explain the meaning of all the verses. I have no doubt that Oscar has changed the environment in the prison for the better, he is helping to mediate between people and is having a positive influence."

MORE: Netflix's Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? is the new true-crime show you need to watch

MORE: Shanann Watts' family react to Netflix's American Murders: The Family Next Door

MORE: Unsolved Mysteries fans left 'creeped out' by this detail in Netflix show

Speaking about her son's killer back in 2014, Reeva's mother June told The Guardian: "What can he say? Sorry is not enough. What can he say and what would we want to talk to him about? I don’t know. But one day that confrontation will come. Altercation? Maybe. Violence? No, I don’t think so. But that day has to come."

She added: "I think when he was crying, it was for himself because he realised that he may have to go to jail."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.