Fans of Gentleman Jack can rejoice as filming for the second series is underway! The drama, which stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, first aired on screens last year and proved hugely popular with viewers. Now, the BBC have announced that filming has resumed and even released first look photographs.

The drama, directed by Sally Wainwright, has been able to continue production despite recent government restrictions surrounding the coronavirus.

In a statement, the BBC explained how: "Together with independent health and safety consultants, in full consultation with industry partners and the local authorities, and in accordance with all current government guidelines on Covid-19, Gentleman Jack's production team will adhere to comprehensive protocols to ensure that the new series is produced in a safe and responsible manner during this time of global pandemic."

Suranne Jones on set for series two of Gentleman Jack

On the second instalment in the show, leading star Suranne Jones, who plays Anne Lister, told the BBC: "I'm so happy to be back in beautiful Yorkshire, back with my favourite team, back with Sophie and this amazing cast and of course I'm so honoured to be returning as Anne Lister. Sally's scripts are detailed and wonderfully human as ever."

Gentleman Jack tells the story of Anne Lister, a landowner of Shibden Hall, who was determined to marry her lover, Anna Walker, despite the prejudices surrounding same-sex relationships in the nineteenth century.

The show is told through her real-life diaries, which consisted of over four millions words, written mostly in code.

Filming is underway for the new series

The synopsis for the new upcoming series reads: "Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

"Anne Lister's entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous."

