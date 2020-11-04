Strictly Come Dancing make huge change to show amid lockdown restrictions The BBC team have had to put stringent COVID-safe measures in place

Strictly Come Dancing has made a huge change regarding filming for the current series in light of the recent lockdown announcement from the government.

MORE: HRVY was brought to tears in an emotional Strictly moment

Posting on the tickets website through which Strictly fans apply to be a part of the studio audience, the BBC's statement read: "In light of the new lockdown measures which take effect in England from Thursday 5 November, we're sad to announce that we won't be able to have a live studio audience for Strictly Come Dancing during November. Ticket holders have been notified."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Clara Amfo suffers wardrobe malfunction during live performance

The statement continued: "No tickets will be sent out for December shows until we are sure it will be safe and compliant to welcome audiences back, so please keep checking back for updates. We will continue to follow government guidelines.

"We understand how disappointing this will be, but we very much hope we will see some of you later in the series - and in the meantime you can continue to watch all the action from the comfort and safety of your sofa."

MORE: James & Ola Jordan: Strictly skipping Halloween, judging same-sex couple and wardrobe malfunctions

MORE: Clara Amfo suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing LIVE show

The BBC will no longer bring in a studio audience for the live shows

Prior to last week's announcement, Strictly producers welcomed a small number of audience members sit in the studio watch the competition unfold.

However, last Saturday, the government announced that England will go into a four-week lockdown in light of the rise in coronavirus cases as of Thursday 5 November. In order to keep the show running, the Strictly team have had to put stringent COVID-safe measures in place.

Prior to the competition, the professionals formed a household to film a series of group dances that will be aired each week for audiences at home.

The team at the BBC have put stringent measures in place

Now the show is underway, the dancers are due to stay within their respective bubbles and the judges will remain socially-distanced. If any celebrity tests positive for COVID-19, they will be automatically out of the competition due to the two-week isolation period.

Regarding the future of filming for the ballroom competition, the BBC told HELLO! in a statement: "Strictly will continue to adhere to government guidelines. We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.