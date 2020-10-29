Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin delights fans with first glimpse at new series The presenter shared a behind-the-scenes look

Jonnie Irwin delighted his fans recently after the TV presenter revealed he was back filming for the brand new series of Escape to the Country. Taking to his Instagram, the BBC star shared a photo of himself behind the camera in a gorgeous location as he geared up for his first day back at work.

The presenter said in the caption: "First day back at work filming for @escape_country. Things are a little different with social distancing but great to be back in the saddle! #ruralliving #countrylife #countryliving."

The presenter is back filming new episodes

Jonnie's social media post and update on the new episodes was met with huge praise from his followers and fans of the show. Taking to the comments underneath, one person wrote: "Welcome back! We've missed you!" as another said: "Look forward to watching this one."

A third fan gushed: "Sooo glad you're going to be back on our screens." While a fourth quipped at the social distancing measures, writing: "Camera operator standing we'll back from you I see!"

The Escape to the Country star's announcement comes soon after he celebrated some other exciting news in his presenting career. The 46-year-old is also a regular on A Place in the Sun, and he recently announced that the show is moving to prime time!

To mark the Channel 4 show's 21-year anniversary, Jonnie posted an image of the team on Instagram, writing: "Unbelievably we turn 21 next month and to celebrate @channel4 is sending us prime time.

Escape to the Country is hugely popular with viewers

"Since the show first aired back in 1999 we've filmed nearly 6000 properties and personally I can't quite get my head around the fact that @jasmineharman and I have been presenting the show for 16 years now."

He added: "We've had so much fun travelling far and wide in search of dream locations and properties for our couples. Today the team is bigger than ever but we haven't lost our passion to bring a bit of sunshine into your homes. Thanks to all of you for watching and supporting us over the years."

