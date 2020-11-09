Who is Escape to the Chateau DIY's Stephanie Jarvis? Stephanie appears on the show alongside Dick and Angel Strawbridge

Escape to the Chateau is such a hugely popular show on Channel 4 that it's even sparked a number of spin-offs including Make Do and Mend and Escape to the Chateau DIY.

Although Dick and Angel Strawbridge are regular and familiar faces on the show, Stephanie Jarvis has become a regular on the DIY version of the show. So who is Stephanie? Here's all you need to know...

Stephanie is a vlogger, interiors pro and a regular on Escape to the Chateau's DIY TV show. Much like her co-stars, Dick and Angel, the presenter, previously a Londoner, decided to leave the UK fifteen years ago and purchase her 20-bedroom sixteenth-century Chateau in Crozon-sur-Vauvre, France with her former partner. Now, Stephanie runs the property as a B&B and often posts vlogs and updates from the Chateau on her social media.

Stephanie left London to purchase a chateau in France

In 2017, Stephanie and her family were approached by Channel 4 to take part in the spin-off series which then aired from 2018 onwards. Writing on her website, Stephanie revealed how she responded to the news.

"I thought it sounded fun and, on a whim, agreed to participate, (mainly imagining the hilarity of my mother on film!)," she said. "We all expected to be a tiny part of an obscure show on an even more obscure television channel, and were surprised when we first learnt that it was to be a Channel 4 spin-off series from Dick & Angel's legendary 'Escape to the Château'!"

The Chateau appears on the DIY version of the Channel 4 show

The business-owner also opened up about the life-changing moment her and Nic decided to purchase the property. "The very first time we met, I told Nic, 'We're going to buy a château together one day.'"

She added: "He thought I was mad, but the idea didn't go away. 10 years later, at the age of 29, we each sold our two-bedroom London flats, and bought Lalande. Everyone thought we were mad."

"There's no doubt in my mind that this is what I was meant to do with my life. I love nothing more than bringing this magnificent building back to life, welcoming people to our home, and letting them discover the magic of this place."

