Giving viewers an insight into their chateau renovations are Angela and Stephen Hall, who shared some incredible photos of their pool terrace transformation on Instagram on Thursday.

Owners of Chateau Caillac – a beautiful riverside chateau in south west France – Angela posted some unseen images of their outdoor kitchen and dining area, which shows its magnificent before and after transformation.

Before the couple got started on their home improvements, the area looked a little beige with simple countertops, steel cooking appliances and a lonely-looking sink.

Angela and Stephen's outdoor terrace before renovations

However, after making a feature wall out of patterned tiles, using reclaimed shutters for cupboard doors, that they painted a gorgeous deep blue shade, and turning demi jars into hanging lights, the space is unrecognisable!

Captioning their handiwork on Instagram, Angela wrote: "Happy memories of our pool house kitchen refurb last October. I love how the kitchen and dining area of our pool terrace looks so dark and moody in the candlelight.

Love those lights!

"The pools blue lights glowing in the background completing the perfect setting for a fun evening with friends.

"Of course.... it didn’t get like this without a lot of planning and using some inventive ways of making a completely new kitchen area without the luxury of a huge budget."

Transformation complete

Angela added: "If you didn’t see Steve and I doing this refurb on Escape to the Château DIY earlier this year, you have another chance to catch it on channel 4 tomorrow, Friday, at 4 pm UK time.

"The episode didn’t show a lot of detail, so scroll through the photos here to see how we created it. There is however, quite a funny scene where I put up a good fight with a piece of cardboard and a very windy day."

How gorgeous is this pool terrace?

Needless to say, fans were extremely impressed with their DIY efforts, with one commenting: "Absolutely *adore* those barn door cabinets!!! What a wonderful idea, and turned out so beautifully rustic."

Another added: "Absolutely stunning! I love it."

