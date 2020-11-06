Good news for Escape to the Chateau fans! Dick and Angel Strawbridge are sharing their passion of the beautiful, the personal and useful everyday items that they love by releasing new gifts and homewares inspired by their fairytale home Chateau de la Motte Husson.

With many products by The Chateau handmade in the UK, the collection has been lovingly designed and curated by the couple, who are known for their passion for design and quality products that last a lifetime.

There will be something for every member of the family – from scented candles to kitchen knives, notebooks and stationery sets, to puzzles. All the gifts in the collection can be personalised making them extra special and meaningful to the lucky recipient.

Of the new launch, Angel said: "Vintage to me means one of a kind and of a quality and we have wanted to have the same sense in The Chateau brand we are building."

The range seems to be a fitting choice for the pair as Christmas is a treasured time in the Strawbridge household. The whole family gathers together to decorate their home, play games, cook food and raise a glass to the most wonderful time of year.

One of the festive candles you can get your hands on, £30, thechateau.tv

"I'm from a huge family and Christmas has always been so special, real family time," added Dick. "Now being in the Chateau with our young children there is a magic to Christmas and it just brings out the child in me."

The news comes shortly after the couple revealed they are releasing their own calendars. Sharing a preview of their gorgeous new range of Chateau Personalised Calendars on Instagram, they wrote: "Now, we know that family life can be busy, even though we are not venturing much past the Chateau, life carries on and with three generations living together our calendars are as packed as ever.

Personalised luxury stationery sets range from £24-£48

"Our personalised calendars were one of the two first products we launched three years ago. We were so proud to finally have a product available and since then we have grown The Chateau's offerings based on what you guys want."

