Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge share exciting family news The couple live in Martigné-sur-Mayenne

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are hugely popular thanks to their long-running stints on Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau and recently delighted their fans with some exciting news.

MORE: 5 facts you didn't know about Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge

Taking to social media to share a picture alongside their adorable two children Arthur and Dorothy, the husband and wife duo announced via the Chateau's Instagram page that they are set to release their first book A Year at The Chateau!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel make rare comment on family life

The caption read: "Hello to you on this lovely chilly Wednesday. It's been a BIG week here - our new book was finally launched and it's been incredible receiving your feedback. We genuinely had butterflies waiting to see what people thought!"

They continued: "So to celebrate, this week's Wonderful Wednesday is our book which will come with a Chateau branded bookmark signed by us both."

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Escape to the Chateau on Channel 4

MORE: Inside Dick and Angel Strawbridge's castle from Escape to the Chateau

Dick and Angel shared the exciting news on their Instagram

Fans were overjoyed with their latest release. One person wrote in the comments: "So excited to get mine. Sending love from Adelaide in Australia xxx," while a second said: "Got the book two days ago finished it already great read."

A third fan said: "I'm really enjoying your book and have such respect for how you coped with two babies and the huge amount of work in the chateau. I love your smiles and laughter - you never fail to cheer me up."

Dick and Angel are hugely popular with viewers of Escape to the Chateau

The couple have clearly been busy in recent times, as Dick and Angel also revealed they are releasing their own calendars. Sharing a preview of their gorgeous new range of Chateau Personalised Calendars on Instagram, they wrote: "Now, we know that family life can be busy, even though we are not venturing much past the Chateau, life carries on and with three generations living together our calendars are as packed as ever.

"Our personalised calendars were one of the two first products we launched three years ago. We were so proud to finally have a product available and since then we have grown The Chateau's offerings based on what you guys want."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.