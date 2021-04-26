Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge open up about family life The couple moved to their French home in 2015

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are best known as the friendly faces at the forefront of Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau. Not only have the family made their French Chateau their pride and joy over the five years, but their family has grown and flourished as a result.

The couple, who welcomed their son Arthur in 2013 and their daughter Dorothy a year later, recently opened up about their family life living in their gorgeous French abode.

The couple moved to their French chateau in 2015

Appearing on Lorraine earlier back in summer 2020, Dick told the TV presenter: "It's very comfortable and we've got a lot more projects to do, but this is our life, this is where we are. The idea of moving we can't even think [about], this is where we want to be forever. We're having a ball as a family."

Angel added: "We fell in love with it on day one, and I don't think we have ever stopped that love." Dick and Angel also opened up to Essence magazine about their idyllic life as a family-of-four and how much their two children adore living in Martigné-sur-Mayenne.

"They have the best playground imaginable! They appreciate good food and where it comes from. They get to meet interesting people from different countries, though mainly English and French," explained Angel.

The couple share two children together

She continued: "As they are involved in all aspects of our life, they learn a lot, from doing crafts with Angel to gardening and cooking with Dick. Hopefully, they will pass what they are learning now on to their children."

The husband and wife, who married in 2015, have documented the Chateau's transformation during the Channel 4 show, making it hugely popular with viewers at home thanks to the incredible work they have put in.

Viewers of Escape to the Chateau will remember that the couple snapped up the jaw-dropping estate, which boasts 45 rooms, a moat and 12 acres of grounds, for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015. However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, they certainly had their work cut out for them.

