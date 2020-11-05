Netflix's Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? is the new true-crime show you need to watch Her husband and doctors didn't initially notice the bullet wounds

Do you think you might have watched every single true-crime show on Netflix by now? Think again!

A new four-part series, Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?, landed on the streaming service on Thursday - and as one of the most controversial criminal cases in Argentina, it sounds simply fascinating.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? trailer is a fascinating first-look at the true-crime series

The series follows the mysterious death of Maria Marta Garcia Belsunce, a sociologist who was found dead in her home in 2002 aged 50. She lived with her husband of 31 years, Carlos Carrasosa, who found her unconscious in the bath and called the police.

MORE: Viewers share theories over Jack Wheeler's death in Unsolved Mysteries Volume Two

MORE: Shanann Watts' family react to Netflix's American Murders: The Family Next Door

MORE: Unsolved Mysteries fans left 'creeped out' by this detail in Netflix show

He, and medical professionals, believed that she had hit her head by accident and drowned, with the official autopsy listing the cause as "non-traumatic cardiac arrest". However, after her family insisted on further investigation, it was revealed that she had actually been shot several times.

The true-crime show is set to be our new obsession!

While Carlos was arrested for her murder, in the documentary, he tells the judge: "I am completely innocent, but I want to know who killed my wife." He has always maintained his innocence since her death in 2002.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.