The Crown season four will land on Netflix at the end of next week, and will have made one major change to the show by adding a warning sign ahead of three key episodes that depict the late Princess Diana's bulimia.

According to The Sun, the message reads: "The following episode includes scenes of an eating disorder which some viewers may find troubling. Viewers’ discretion is required."

WATCH: The Crown will introduce Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher

A Netflix spokesperson responded to the news, telling HELLO!: "The Crown producers worked closely with the eating disorder charity, BEAT, to ensure that their portrayal of Princess Diana’s bulimia was both accurate to the disorder and sensitively handled. When viewers watch the series on Netflix they will see warning cards at the beginning of the episodes giving details of how to seek help if required."

The late Princess Diana will be played by Emma Corrin

The Princess of Wales, who passed away in 1997, had been vocal about the difficult part of her life. While speaking to Martin Bashir, she said: "You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don’t think you’re worthy or valuable. You fill your stomach up four or five times a day – some do it more – and it gives you a feeling of comfort.

"I’d come home and it would be very difficult to know how to comfort myself having been comforting lots of other people, so it would be a regular pattern to jump into the fridge."

Diana will be played by Emma Corrin in the upcoming series, who opened up about filming the scenes to Variety, explaining: "You can’t do justice to everything she was experiencing without including that. It was so symptomatic of the emotional turmoil and all the suppressed emotions that she was feeling."

