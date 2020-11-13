Strictly Come Dancing release cryptic statement about new judging panel Motsi Mabuse recently pulled out for two weeks

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have suggested that changes will be made to the show's judging panel after Motsi Mabuse announced she will be taking two weeks off the show following an "urgent" trip to Germany this week - revealing that "further information" is yet to be announced.

A statement given to the Daily Mail said: "Motsi will feature virtually in this weekend's show. Further information on this weekend's judging panel will be announced in due course."

Rumours have also been swirling that beloved professional dancer Anton Du Beke may even replace Motsi on the panel, though the show has not confirmed any changes as yet.

WATCH: Anton Du Beke addresses possibility of becoming Strictly's fourth judge

Motsi revealed she will be self-isolating at home for two weeks on Thursday evening, writing on Instagram: "Hi guys, earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days."

Motsi Mabuse will appear on the show virtually

She added: "I'll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I'll be doing my own hair and makeup!"

Although the judge did not specify exactly why she had to make the emergency trip to Germany, it was likely that it was due to a family matter, as Motsi lives in Germany with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their young daughter.

Katya and Nicola were forced to leave the show after Katya tested positive for COVID-19

The star's announcement follows the news that Katya Jones and her dance partner Nicola Adams have both left the dance competition after professional dancer Katya tested positive for COVID-19.

Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.