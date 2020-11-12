Strictly Come Dancing to lose another celebrity this week due to corona restrictions Katya Jones and Nicole Adams have also left the show

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has announced that she is self-isolating following an "urgent" trip to Germany, and will no longer be appearing on this week's BBC show.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Motsi wrote: "Hi guys, earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days. I'll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I'll be doing my own hair and makeup!"

Needless to say, the dancer's fans were upset by the news, but sent their well wishes to the star.

"Hope all OK in Germany Motsi, pleased you'll be with us, even if it's by Zoom," wrote one.

Motsi shared the news on Instagram

"Wishing you all the best Motsi," added another, with a third saying: "I hope you're OK Motsi."

Although the judge did not specify exactly why she had to make the emergency trip to Germany, it's likely that it was due to a family issue, as Motsi lives in Germany with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their young daughter, commuting between there and the UK when she's filming Strictly.

The judge will be missed

Motsi's announcement follows the shocking news that Katya Jones and her dance partner Nicola Adams have both been axed from Strictly after professional dancer Katya tested positive for COVID-19.

Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.

