What Katya Jones and Nicola Adams' departure means for Strictly final The BBC dancer tested positive for coronavirus

It was announced on Thursday that Katya Jones and Nicola Adams have been dropped from the Strictly Come Dancing line-up after Katya tested positive for coronavirus.

This means that next month's final will now feature just four pairs as opposed to five.

A representative for the popular BBC show has since confirmed to the Daily Mail that an investigation into how Katya contracted the virus will not be launched, as "there is no way to indicate where she may have caught it".

WATCH: Nicola Adams moves fans with her meaningful performance with Katya Jones

Following the shock news, Russian dancer Katya took to Instagram to release a statement, saying: "Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She's given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition.

Thursday's news came as a shock

"Of course, I'm devastated to leave this way but I've made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!"

Olympian Nicola added: "Hey guys! I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!

Both Katya and Nicola have since released statements

"But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience.

"I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.

"I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming!"

