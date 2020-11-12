Rylan Clark-Neal forced to miss It Takes Two filming after COVID-19 contact The Strictly star will self-isolate for two weeks

Rylan Clark-Neal has been forced to self-isolate for two weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The TV star will miss filming Strictly: It Takes Two and his Radio 2 show as he isolates at his home in Essex.

Government guidelines state anyone who has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for 14 days.

Sharing a statement on Twitter, Rylan said: "I found out this week that someone I have been in recent contact with outside of work has tested positive for coronavirus. I am therefore now following the government guidelines and having to self-isolate."

The 32-year-old reassured fans that he has since taken a coronavirus test, which thankfully returned negative.

Rylan hosts the show with Zoe Ball

He continued: "I have sought a COVID test and thankfully that has returned a negative result.

"That does mean I will miss the next two weeks of Strictly It Takes Two and my BBC Radio 2 Saturday show. I look forward to being back soon and wish all the couples good luck for this weekend."

Fans were quick to offer messages of support, with one commenting: "Oh my dear! Just be well. That's all that matters."

Zoe Ball will host the show full-time until Rylan's return

Another said: "Sorry to hear you'll not be around for a couple of weeks hun but you need to do what you have to do and for that I say thank you for being sensible and caring to others. Take good care of you."

Rylan later clarified that he paid to have a test done privately to ensure there was "no immediate risk" to anyone in his work bubble during Strictly filming.

He added: "I’d just like to add seeing some of your comments, I paid privately to have a test to make sure there was no immediate risk to my work bubbles. Stay safe."

Rylan has co-hosted It Takes Two with Zoe Ball on alternate days this series, with the pair unable to host the show together due to strict social distancing measures. Zoe will now host the show alone until Rylan's return.

