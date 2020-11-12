Katya Jones and Nicola Adams dropped from Strictly line-up – details This is not good news

Katya Jones and her dance partner Nicola Adams have both been axed from Strictly Come Dancing. The decision came after professional dancer Katya tested positive for COVID-19.

Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.

In a statement, Nicola said: "Hey guys! I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!

WATCH: Katya Jones and Nicola Adams move fans with touching performance

"But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience.

"I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.

Nicola and Katya were the first same-sex couple

"I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming!"

Katya added: "Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She's given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition.

"Of course, I'm devastated to leave this way but I've made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!"

Katya tested positive for COVID-19

Sarah James, Strictly Come Dancing's Executive Producer said: "We are incredibly sad that these unfortunate circumstances mean that Nicola and Katya are unable to continue on Strictly. They are a brilliant partnership and had already achieved so much during their time on the show.

"We'd like to thank them for their commitment and although their time in the competition has sadly come to an end we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for them to dance again in the future."

Nicola and Katya will be missed

The rest of the cast are unaffected and the show will continue this Saturday night on BBC One.

The devastating blow comes Rylan Clark-Neal revealed he has been forced to self-isolate for two weeks after coming in to contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

