Eagle-eyed I'm A Celebrity viewers might have noticed a very distinctive gold ring adorning Vernon Kay's right hand. The star has been seen wearing a chunky horseshoe band on his finger during his appearance on the show – and it no doubt serves as a sweet reminder of his wife, Tess Daly.

In a 2010 interview with Now magazine, Vernon opened up about the ring – and how it is linked to his love of Elvis Presley.

Vernon Kay shares incredible isolation home tour ahead of I'm A Celeb

"The most romantic thing Tess has ever done for me was for our wedding anniversary," the TV presenter shared. "I'm a huge Elvis Presley fan and when he first signed his record deal he bought himself a pinky ring with a lucky horseshoes on it."

He continued: "I had a really bad fake copy of it from Graceland, but she took it to a Hatton Garden jeweller and had a white gold version made with real diamonds. It's quality! I couldn’t believe she had it made. It only ever comes out on themed nights, though."

Vernon has been wearing his distinctive horseshoe ring on the show

Vernon, 46, and Tess, 51, have been married for 17 years; they tied the knot in September 2003 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Horwich, near Bolton. The couple are now the proud parents to two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber, and ahead of Vernon's I'm A Celeb debut, Tess shared an incredibly rare family photo with fans.

She wrote: "GOOD LUCK VERNON! After not being able to see him for what feels like AGES me & the girls can't wait to watch Vern on tonight's first @imacelebrity and see how he fares in the Castle! We love you SO much and we miss you TONS! Go #teamVernon #imaceleb. All our love Tess Phoebe & Amber XXX."

Tess and Vernon share two daughters together

Vernon previously revealed he was taking part in the reality show to make his family proud. "I am doing it for my daughters, Phoebe and Amber," he explained. "It's a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them!

"And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved."

