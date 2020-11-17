﻿
James Jordan surprises fans with controversial I'm A Celebrity claims

The Strictly star shared his thoughts on Twitter

Gemma Strong

James Jordan sparked a major debate on Twitter on Monday as he hit out at I'm A Celebrity contestant Jordan North. Viewers have seen Radio 1 DJ Jordan struggle since the reality show began, and witnessed his near-meltdown ahead of The Viper Vault Trial – although he and Shane Richie managed to win nine stars for the camp.

Having watched the episode, Strictly star James shared his thoughts on social media. He wrote: "I'm going to put this out there and will probably get a lot of you disagree. I love Jordan but in my opinion he's playing a game, a great one, as many have before him.

"Please don't think I don't like him because I do, but one of my many talents is calling BS."

His tweet certainly divided fans. "After watching it, sorry but I think he was genuine," one wrote. "He was petrified! Like when he was at the top of the cliff where he was sick! That is nerves and panic = fear! He was shaking like a leaf! Plus the way he was in the coffin thing, his shouting to Shane and happy place! All real."

james-jordan-jordan-north-tweet

James Jordan shared his thoughts on Twitter

A second added: "This industry has clearly made you very cynical James. That was genuine fear and he did bloody well getting through it. Everyone that knows him has said it's genuine so I reckon take it for what it is and enjoy the hysteria!"

But a third argued: "Yeah, I agree. It just doesn't make sense. I mean it's not like he wouldn't know before he agreed to do this that he would be encountering snakes, creepy crawlies etc. Doesn't mean I don't find him entertaining, but I do think he's nowhere near as scared as he's making out."

jordan-north-shane-richie

Jordan struggled with The Viper Vault trial

James wasn’t the only famous viewer to share his thoughts on Monday's show. Coronation Street star Antony Cotton tweeted: "He might be the best campmate EVER @jordannorth1", while Bake Off's Candice Brown wrote: "Pure terror!!!! 'Ohhhh that's a big one!!' Well bloody done @jordannorth1, you couldn't get out that thing quick enough!"

