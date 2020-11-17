James Jordan sparked a major debate on Twitter on Monday as he hit out at I'm A Celebrity contestant Jordan North. Viewers have seen Radio 1 DJ Jordan struggle since the reality show began, and witnessed his near-meltdown ahead of The Viper Vault Trial – although he and Shane Richie managed to win nine stars for the camp.

Having watched the episode, Strictly star James shared his thoughts on social media. He wrote: "I'm going to put this out there and will probably get a lot of you disagree. I love Jordan but in my opinion he's playing a game, a great one, as many have before him.

WATCH: Jordan North physically shakes as he begins Bushtucker Trial

"Please don't think I don't like him because I do, but one of my many talents is calling BS."

His tweet certainly divided fans. "After watching it, sorry but I think he was genuine," one wrote. "He was petrified! Like when he was at the top of the cliff where he was sick! That is nerves and panic = fear! He was shaking like a leaf! Plus the way he was in the coffin thing, his shouting to Shane and happy place! All real."

James Jordan shared his thoughts on Twitter

A second added: "This industry has clearly made you very cynical James. That was genuine fear and he did bloody well getting through it. Everyone that knows him has said it's genuine so I reckon take it for what it is and enjoy the hysteria!"

But a third argued: "Yeah, I agree. It just doesn't make sense. I mean it's not like he wouldn't know before he agreed to do this that he would be encountering snakes, creepy crawlies etc. Doesn't mean I don't find him entertaining, but I do think he's nowhere near as scared as he's making out."

Jordan struggled with The Viper Vault trial

James wasn’t the only famous viewer to share his thoughts on Monday's show. Coronation Street star Antony Cotton tweeted: "He might be the best campmate EVER @jordannorth1", while Bake Off's Candice Brown wrote: "Pure terror!!!! 'Ohhhh that's a big one!!' Well bloody done @jordannorth1, you couldn't get out that thing quick enough!"

