I'm a Celebrity's full official line-up revealed

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is just seven days away from hitting our screens, and the full official line-up has finally been revealed.

Stars heading to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, include Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon Kay, Strictly's AJ Pritchard, EastEnders' Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer, presenter Victoria Derbyshire, Sir Mo Farah, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and Coronation Street's Beverley Callard.

See below as the 10 celebrities reveal their biggest fears and why they want to be crowned this year's King or Queen of the Castle!

Vernon Kay- TV presenter

Vernon reveals he has signed up to the hit ITV show to make his two daughters Phoebe and Amber proud. And the star admits it is all down to them that he has agreed to join his fellow celebrities in the Welsh camp this year even though he knows he will be a big softie and cry.

"One hundred per cent I will cry," he says. "But I am excited about doing I'm a Celebrity. The physical and mental challenges will be really interesting."

Of his family, he adds: "I am doing it for my daughters, Phoebe and Amber. It's a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them!

"And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved."

His wife, Tess Daly, is also fully supportive of him taking part, adds Vernon, and he knows the whole family will be rooting for him when he takes part in a trial – particularly anything that involves him going underwater.

Victoria Derbyshire - Broadcaster and Journalist

Victoria Derbyshire admits beating breast cancer has made her more determined than ever to take on new challenges – and it is one of the reasons why she is taking part in this year's show.

"This is a mad thrill adventure that I want to take part in," she explains. "Because of cancer, I know more than lots of people, life is short. I am now saying 'yes' to stuff I wouldn't have done previously. And if I don't do my boys proud, I will never live it down! They really, really want me to do it and they have kept it a secret for months now because they want me to do it so much!

"They do think it is cool I am doing it because this is their programme of the year. My husband is also so happy I am doing it. He thinks I will love it, throw myself into it and he said if it makes me happy, he is happy. They are on this journey with me!"

Shane Richie - Star of stage and screen

Former EastEnders star Shane has been keeping his appearance on the show a secret since January but after Covid put a stop to his other work plans, he says he can't wait to be around adults again.

Admitting he has been asked many times before, the actor – known to millions as Alfie Moon in the BBC soap – says he snapped up the offer this year as it was the show's 20th anniversary.

"We got the call in January and I agreed to do it because it was the 20th one," he says. "My kids were old enough to travel to Australia and they wanted to meet Ant and Dec! We were all really excited. We were going to fit it around my other work projects as I was going on tour, doing a TV series and panto but that all got cancelled in March.

"And now I am literally skint! You save money for a rainy day but you don't expect the rainy day to last six months. Thankfully I've been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!

"But what an honour to be asked before lockdown. I am so grateful and I am really looking forward to being around adults again instead of my wife and three children!"

Hollie Arnold MBE - Paralympic Gold Medallist

Hollie hopes by taking part in I'm A Celebrity, she will inspire viewers to follow their dreams. "I don't want it to be about my disability," she explains.

"Yes I have a missing arm and I am in the Paralympics but I want to show people nothing stops me and it shouldn't stop anyone else either. I hope by going on the programme, it inspires people. I want people to look and see that I am scared but I am giving it a go."

"And now it is here, I am feeling excited. Yes, it is scary but it couldn't have come at a better time! I can't wait!"

Jordan North - Radio 1 DJ

Jordan reckons I'm A Celebrity will be the perfect tonic for the nation this year as he reveals he is petrified of everything. And the BBC radio presenter admits it's going to be surreal to finally meet his own childhood heroes – presenters Ant and Dec.

"I've been watching this show ever since it started, I can remember Kerry Katona doing it all those years ago!" he says.

"With everything going on this year, people will want this show on TV more than anything. We all need it. It's my favourite show on the telly and to be part of it is a big honour. My co-presenter at Radio 1, Emily Atack, talked so lovingly about it all and you can't turn something like this down. I have never met Ant and Dec either and I am so excited to meet them. I loved them on SM:TV doing Wonky Donkey!"

Beverley Callard - Corrie Icon

The soap star promises she definitely won't be turning up with a wonder bra and short skirt on like her Corrie character. Laughing, the legendary star – known to millions as Corrie's Liz McDonald – stresses she is worlds' apart from her on-screen character and thinks viewers will get a shock to learn she definitely isn't glamorous.

Says Beverley: "I think as I have played Liz for so long, people think I am quite glamorous and they think I am covered in make-up all the time."

Revealing she has been asked many times before to take part in I'm A Celebrity, Beverley says she decided to take the plunge after making the big decision to quit Corrie earlier this year. "I felt that after 31 years Liz had run her course," she explains.

"And normally, I would have said 'thank you but no thank you'. But this year, I decided to go for it. Doing I'm A Celebrity is an adventure and definitely out of my comfort zone!"

AJ Pritchard - Ballroom dancer

AJ admits he is looking forward to having a digital detox as he focuses on putting '110 per cent effort' into winning as many stars as he can for his fellow camp mates.

"Doing I'm A Celebrity is a childhood dream come true," he explains.

"I was so excited to watch the return of Strictly this Autumn but now I am going to be on an even better show! I can't wait! I think my friends from Strictly like Neil (Jones) and Janette (Manrara) are going to watch, which is really nice. They have always known how much I have wanted to do this programme as I have talked about it all the time!"

Asked what he is most looking forward to and the professional dancer replies: "When I walk into the camp for the first time, I will be like the kid in the candy shop! People see me on Strictly with fake tan and sparkles but nobody knows me. It will be nice for people to see me and get to know who I am."

Giovanna Fletcher - Author and Podcaster

Giovanna has revealed how she and her family have practised I'm A Celebrity trials with runner beans. Laughing, Giovanna says her family have set their very own eating trials in the past with vegetables.

"Years ago we started doing a runner bean challenge which is based on I'm A Celebrity," she explains. "It's where we pretend we are doing an eating trial but actually we are eating our vegetables really fast! Challenges like this find a way of becoming part of the family dynamic and I can't wait to do this."

Giovanna adds: "As soon as I got the call asking if I would take part, it was a no brainer for me as I am such a fan. It's going to be so weird when I arrive, as it will be like stepping inside my TV!"

Sir Mo Farah CBE - Olympic Legend

Mo says it has always been a big goal to appear on the programme after watching it as a fan. And so when he was approached by ITV for the first time this year, he says he couldn't resist accepting the offer to test himself in an arena away from running. Explaining his reasons for going on I'm A Celebrity, Sir Mo says: "I've watched it on telly and thought to myself I would like to challenge myself and see what I can do – and so that is the whole reason behind it."

"I know a lot of people will be surprised as they don't see me in that way. They associate me with running and winning but nothing other than that. And my kids have been on at me too saying 'I can't see you doing that dad' but I want to give it a go!

"I want to have fun in the camp!"

Jessica Plummer - Soap star

Former EastEnders actress Jessica is hoping to cure her fears in the Welsh castle as she admits her family think she is 'mental' for taking part. Laughing, the 28-year-old – known to millions as Chantelle Atkins who was killed off earlier this year in the BBC soap – also reveals those closest to her can't believe she is giving up her luxuries to live in basic living conditions.

"Everyone I have told think I am mental," she admits. "My family are all like 'Jess seriously, you are such a scaredycat and you are so precious about your luxuries, what are you signing up for?!"

"But I have reminded them I did go camping as a kid and I know I have got it in me. I am quite competitive, I played sports as a kid and I would really beat myself up if I didn’t give it my all. Hopefully this will spur me on!"