Tess Daly reacts as husband Vernon Kay strips off on I'm A Celebrity The Strictly host took to her Instagram Stories

Tess Daly joined viewers tuning in to I'm A Celebrity on Monday night, and she couldn't help but react when her husband Vernon Kay stripped off for his first shower in the castle!

Vernon, 46, was joined by Jordan North, with one pumping the water while the other washed. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tess shared a screenshot of the pair, writing, "Shower scene…," along with a crying laughing emoji.

She then took to her account to share a hilarious clip of the duo in the shower room together, admitting: "I see a bromance starting!"

Strictly host Tess, 51, has thrown her full support behind Vernon ever since he signed up for the three-week reality show, which has been relocated to Wales from Australia this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tess shared a beautiful family photo ahead of the launch show

Ahead of the show's launch on Sunday, she shared an incredibly rare family photo as she wished her husband of 17-years luck in the 2020 series. The beautiful black and white image showed Tess and Vernon with their two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber.

She wrote: "GOOD LUCK VERNON! After not being able to see him for what feels like AGES me & the girls can't wait to watch Vern on tonight's first @imacelebrity and see how he fares in the Castle!

Vernon has been settling into camp life

"We love you SO much and we miss you TONS! Go #teamVernon #imaceleb. All our love Tess Phoebe & Amber XXX."

The family will no doubt be glued to their TV on Tuesday, following the news that the public have voted for Vernon and two fellow campmates to face the first Bushtucker eating trial. The test, called Frights of the Round Table, will see Vernon, Jordan and Beverley Callard, sitting around a spinning table and forced to eat a selection of stomach-churning food choices.

