Tess Daly reveals nerves for Vernon Kay ahead of I'm A Celebrity stint

With only days to go before this year's I'm A Celebrity kicks off, Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has opened up about her husband Vernon Kay - and what he will struggle with the most during his stint on the ITV show.

Taking over his Instagram account, the doting wife revealed that her husband will miss his loved ones, but mostly, he'll have some difficulties adjusting to his new diet.

"I'm doing Vern's Instagram account while he is away on I'm A Celebrity," she shared. "I'm excited to watch... But I'm nervous because his biggest challenge, I think, will be food. He loves food so much. I don't know how he'll cope without food. And he'll miss his kids and these two [pet dogs]."

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, this year's I'm a Celebrity will be taking part at Gwrych Castle in Conwy Wales, rather than Australia as usual.

After news of Vernon's involvement in I'm A Celebrity was confirmed, Tess took to Instagram to pay tribute. "Ahh so the news is out. Vernon is doing @imacelebrity!" she said. "For years we have watched this show together, cheering the campmates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the King and Queens of the jungle."

Vernon Kay is taking part in I'm A Celebrity

She added: "This year we'll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an' all. Good luck Vern!! #imaceleb."

The couple, who have been married since September 2003, are doting parents to two daughters – Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber.

The couple have been married since 2003

Meanwhile, Vernon, 46, recently revealed the touching reason he's taking part in the new series. "I am doing it for my daughters, Phoebe and Amber," he explained. "It's a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them!

"And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved."

