Zara Tindall's husband Mike gives warning about The Crown and wants THIS actor to play him Are you also watching?

It seems that everyone is watching The Crown, and that includes the Queen's granddaughter's husband, Mike Tindall.

Speaking about the hit Netflix show on popular rugby podcast, The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, Zara Tindall's husband admitted he was still catching up with season three before revealing the surprising Hollywood actor he wants to play him in future seasons.

"Talking of the telly box, the new series of The Crown started, are we talking about that? How's that going behind closed doors?" podcast host Alex Payne asked the father-of-two.

WATCH: Mike Tindall talks The Crown and what he thinks of it

"I need to catch up. I actually saw the advert for it, and I was like, 'Oooo, I need to catch up' because I only got about halfway through season three so, I started watching season three last night and then I'll catch up. But I've seen it all over the place this morning, and on those popular midday TV shows so, yeah, I'm quite intrigued to see where they go with it because obviously it's an era that people are fascinated with."

"It's getting harder to watch the more modern it gets because you can just sort of see people's reactions to it, kind of thing," Alex added.

"Yeah, well it's getting to more things that people know about, isn't it, and have opinions about so, that's where it gets difficult," said Mike.

Mike and Zara have two daughters together, Mia and Lena

Warning fans about the hit series, he added: "But remember everyone, it is a drama so it's going to be made into a bit of a drama."

Fellow co-presenter James Haskell, teased Mike, asking him: "When's the best bit when they're going to have some bloke with a nose round here, and ears like that coming in like... 'Hi guys, I'm Tindall.' And they'll be like, 'Oh my god.' Like, 'Who's this [expletive] guy?' Steaming in the background like that, 'Alright Queen?' High-fiving and drunk. And they just have to look to the side, like Charles going [shakes his head]."

Noticing Mike's shocked reaction, Alex said: "Look at Tinds' reaction! His reaction is like, 'This isn't funny, James. This isn't funny, back up, back up."

Mike soon explained why he was so taken back by James' comment before admitting which actor he would like to play him.

Mike Tindall wants Jason Statham to play him

"I just didn't realise I spoke like that. I'm looking forward to Jason Statham rocking in, looking cool as [expletive], with a northern accent."

"It's going to be Rooney," joked Alex, whilst James said, "It's the guy from The Goonies, 'Hey you guys.' And it'll be like that, and the Queen will be like, 'What's happening here?' 'Hey, you guys! I'm on a stag do.

"Buffalo, buffalo," added Mike, whilst James said: "Buffalo. 'Oi, oi, Prince Philip, you've buffaloed again.'"

"That season five, you've got to be in it," said James, to which Mike said: "I think it's season 62. There is a long way to go yet."

Mike and Zara married in 2011

Making a rare comment about Zara and Mike's 2011 wedding, Alex said: "Do you think they'll be a special Tindall wedding? In which case, Hask, who will play you? And will 'the incident', will that just be redacted or will that actually get sort of played out."

"I mean that has to be the main incident, if it was there. The full Harry slap," Mike revealed.

"They don't even know about that, Tinds. That wasn't what we were talking about, but now you've revealed that as well, that going… now you've put that in, the show's now on the map. Nobody knows that. You've just gone…[simulates opening a grenade].

"We'll blame Lesley Vainikolo for that one," a laughing Mike said at the end.

We're very much looking forward to season 62 of The Crown now!