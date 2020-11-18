The Crown's Emma Corrin finally addresses claims the royals disapprove of season 4 The royal family are reportedly not happy with the depiction of Prince Charles and Diana

The Crown star Emma Corrin has finally addressed reports that the royal family are not happy with the depiction of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage in the new season.

While no comment has been made publicly by the royals, Emma – who plays Diana in the newly-released series four – said that she understands why people may be upset with the portrayal.

"It's a difficult one," she said on the Tamron Hall show in the US on Tuesday when asked about her reaction to the reports.

"I think for everyone, on The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series we are in is fictionalised.

"Obviously, it has its roots in reality and fact but Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction", she said referring to the series creator.

Emma portrays Diana in season four

Emma continued: "At the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And with Diana, it's still very much fresh.

"I suppose, we approach these people that we play as characters which is why it's such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters."

The royals are reportedly unhappy with the portrayal of Diana and Charles' marriage

She later added: "Like the rest of the cast, I would kind of rather not think about it. It's so tricky because, as you said, there is so much pain still left with everything surrounding Diana.

"I can't imagine what it's like for them. Like Olivia [Colman] said this series is fictionalised but it all comes from a place of respect and love."

Emma makes her debut in series four of The Crown, playing a young Diana from when she meets Prince Charles, played by Josh O'Connor, as a teenager through the early years of marriage and motherhood.

