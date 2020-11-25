Fans might be glued to the latest series of The Crown – but it has not been without its controversy. Now Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, has shared his thoughts on the drama, and revealed it has affected him on a personal level.

During an appearance on Lorraine, the 56-year-old spoke about the importance of making it clear to viewers that historical moments have been dramatised for TV.

"I'm not a big Crown watcher to be honest. I have caught a couple of episodes in the past, I haven't caught any of the current series, although my wife has watched it," he shared.

"I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if at the beginning of each episode it stated that 'this isn't true but it is based around some real events'. Because then everyone would understand it's drama for drama's sake and obviously Netflix wants to make a lot of money, and that's why people are in the business of making these things."

Charles then spoke about the depiction of his loved ones in the series. "What I do know with the current episode of The Crown which I found very upsetting is that my Scottish grandmother was portrayed in this particularly unpleasant way and that's not what she was like.

Charles Spencer appeared on Lorraine

"Do you know, my grandmother may be long gone, sadly, but she still has a daughter alive and still has ten grandchildren alive. Is it fair for people to be destroyed in that way? I don't think so really."

Charles isn't the only one to have spoken about the personal impact The Crown has had on their family. Sarah Horsley, who was married to Major Hugh Lindsay, has revealed that she wrote to the show's creators to ask them not to adapt his death for TV.

Major Hugh Lindsay worked as the Queen's equerry

Major Hugh was a friend of Prince Charles and a former Queen's equerry. He was killed by an avalanche while skiing with the Prince in Klosters, Switzerland in 1988.

"I'm very upset by it and I'm dreading people seeing it," she told the Sunday Telegraph. I wrote to them asking them not to do it, not to use the accident. I suppose members of the Royal family have to grin and bear it, but for me, it's a very private tragedy."

