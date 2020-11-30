AJ Pritchard's grandmother passes away aged 93 – but star won't be told until he's left I'm a Celebrity Curtis Pritchard revealed the news on Instagram

Curtis Pritchard has announced the sad death of his and his brother AJ Pritchard's grandmother, Angela Gratton, aged 93. The former Love Islander revealed the news on Instagram on Monday, by sharing a sweet picture with his beloved Nanna and revealing that AJ will not be told the news until he has left I'm a Celebrity.

"Life is beautiful, life is incredible, life is magical… But sadly it doesn’t last forever," Curtis wrote. "RIP, I love you Nanna."

"Nanna words literally cannot describe how much I love you, and forever will love you and the memories of you," he added. "You really have been a massive part of my life and helped me to be the man I am today."

In his statement, Curtis, 24, revealed that his grandmother had been suffering with dementia for the past ten years. Under the current guidelines, "only two family members had the chance to see Nanna and hold her hand as she passed away in hospital on Friday".

The ballroom dancer also explained that before entering the I'm a Celebrity castle, AJ had discussed with his family that if anything were to happen to his grandmother, he wouldn't want to be told until he had left the reality TV show.

Curtis announced the sad news on Instagram

"In her honour, he would complete his commitment to the show, with a view to doing her and the family proud," Curtis wrote. "As Grandad and Nanna would have wished for, AJ will stay in the castle and continue making her proud wherever she is watching from… We know we have made the right decision for everyone involved."

Former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ is currently competing in I'm a Celebrity alongside Russell Watson, Giovanna Fletcher, Mo Farah, Shane Richie, Jordan North, Victoria Derbyshire, Jessica Plummer, Vernon Kay and Beverley Callard.

On Sunday night, Ruthie Henshall was the second star to be eliminated from the TV show, following Hollie Arnold's first elimination.

