Giovanna Fletcher has revealed that the McFly hit song All About You was written by her husband, Tom Fletcher, for her as a Valentine's Day gift, aw!

The mum-of-three opened up about the sweet moment on I'm a Celebrity on Saturday night, which showed the week's highlights as well as unseen moments.

Speaking about the song, she said: "That was my Valentine’s present. It was coming up to Valentine’s Day, Tom hadn’t got me a Valentine’s present, so he got into the studio and just literally wrote it super quickly, he said it’s just one of those songs that just came out and recorded a version that’s just him, really beautiful and then gave me the disc for Valentine’s Day.

She added that the lyrics are from when they danced together when they were just 15, saying: "Our first slow dance, I remember being around his house when we were 15, his parents had gone to bed, we were downstairs in his kitchen and we were just having a cuddle.

"I said, ‘We’ve never had a slow dance before’, so we danced on his kitchen tiles and that’s the lyric… ‘Dancing on the kitchen tiles it’s all about you’. That’s where it comes from."

This is such a romantic story

Speaking about the romantic story, Victoria Derbyshire said: "None of us knew this story and it was so romantic. We all know this track and it’s all about G. Absolutely the most stunning, loving gift ever."

Speaking about how she is happy to share the song with the world, she concluded: "I know the song is about me, but it’s become everyone’s song and I love sharing it with everyone." Aw!

