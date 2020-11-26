AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen reveals how comments about his sexuality affect her Abbie revealed all to HELLO!

Strictly star AJ Pritchard is shaping up to be a firm favourite in the I'm a Celebrity castle, and his loveable antics have been delighting viewers across the country.

But of course his biggest fan watching from home is his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen! HELLO! recently caught up with her to find out what it's been like witnessing her famous boyfriend take part in this year's rather unusual instalment of the hit ITV show.

Abbie was recently forced to defend her other half against trolls commenting on AJ's sexuality, revealing how much an impact such comments have had on her.

"It doesn't really affect me at all because I know AJ so well and I know obviously that he loves me very much, so it doesn’t really bother me," she explained.

"Obviously people would love to be with AJ, and I don’t blame them to be honest, he is rather gorgeous," she quipped.

Abbie, who is also a professional dancer, also opened up about AJ's romantic ways, telling us that since heading to Wales to take part in the show, he's been "sending me all these romantic gifts".

AJ and Abbie

"He has been sending me presents from in there," Abbie explained. "But he obviously arranged that before he went in."

It's not all been smooth sailing for AJ in the castle, though. On Tuesday night, tension was rife between the talented ballroom dancer and fellow campmate Shane Richie, after AJ questioned the former EastEnders star's washing up skills.

By the sound of it, Abbie wasn't surprised that her boyfriend had gotten agitated over the cleanliness of the camp.

Abbie opened up to HELLO!

"AJ is very OCD," Abbie began. "He cleans everything in the flat, and re-does anything that I sometimes clean. He'll just want it to be perfect for everyone in the camp. So [if] that’s sparkling clean dishes, he'll do that. And he'll absolutely love doing that as well."

AJ might be a champion in the cleaning department, but when it came to his first Bushtucker Trail, the 26-year-old couldn't help but let out a few screams!

"AJ's such a wuss. Every single trial I think he'll be definitely screaming," Abbie, 23, jokingly remarked.

AJ has been sending Abbie sweet gifts

But according to her, his competitive streak shouldn't be underestimated.

"He's very competitive," she continued. "So I think he'll do well getting the stars, but I think he will definitely be screaming and crying his whole way through."

Thankfully, soap actress Jessica Plummer was on hand to help AJ out, taking part in the trial with him. When asked whether their bond provoked any feelings of jealousy, Abbie replied: "Not at all. I think him and Jess seem to be really good friends and I'm so happy he's making amazing, hopefully life-long friends, in there."

We can't wait to see how far AJ goes in the competition!

