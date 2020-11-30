Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford break silence as new This Morning roles are confirmed by ITV Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are joining the main presenting family

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have shared their reaction following ITV's announcement that they will be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning next year, and only present during the key holidays.

Taking to Twitter to share identical statements on their respective accounts, Ruth and Eamonn wrote: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years.

"Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

The married couple normally present the Friday slot each week and step in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield during school holidays. But Ruth and Eamonn will now be replaced by Alison and Dermot, who will host Fridays from 8 January 2021.

Holly and Phil will continue with their regular Monday to Thursday presenting duties.

Speaking of her new hosting duties, Alison said: "I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning - initially for a few months - that I would still be there 19 years later.

"I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it's a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I'm just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot."

Co-host Dermot added: "I'm deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year. We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.

"Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we've all had. So I'm delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can't wait to get started."

Managing Director, ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley also said: "We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning. Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn and Ruth."

Earlier this month, The Mirror reported that ITV had decided it was "time for a change" regarding the panel of presenters on the show. The report went on to state that while Eamonn and Ruth are hugely popular with viewers, "tough decisions" had to be made.

