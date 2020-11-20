Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford avoid responding to This Morning axe reports The pair were presenting Friday's edition of the show

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have avoided responding to recent reports that they are being replaced on This Morning. Appearing in their usual spot on Friday's edition of the morning programme, the two provided viewers at home with their usual warmth and banter while introducing the show's schedule.

MORE: Alison Hammond reaches out to Ruth Langsford amid This Morning replacement rumours

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn and Ruth avoid mentioning axe reports on This Morning

Eamonn and Ruth's appearance on Friday's show comes after a week of reports that the pair are being replaced by fellow ITV stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to present the end of the week show.

Alison made an impromptu appearance as co-host to Phillip Schofield on the morning programme earlier this week to fill in for Holly Willoughby's day off, but the TV host did not make any comment on the reports.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes shares This Morning memory following axe - fans react

MORE: Ruth Langsford: We 'put the work in' to land This Morning roles

Alison appeared on the show earlier this week

Last week, The Mirror reported that ITV had decided it was "time for a change" regarding the panel of presenting on the show. The report went on to state that while viewers favour Eamonn and Ruth, "tough decisions" have to be made.

Although the report had not received a response from the parties involved, Ruth did open up to the Mirror's Notebook magazine, explaining the hard work and dedication she and Eamonn have applied to their careers to get where they are today.

She explained: "We put the work in. We didn't do a reality show and get an overnight job on telly. We've come through the ranks.

Eamonn and Ruth currently present the Friday edition of This Morning

"Eamonn was only 19 when he started out. And he was doing the teatime news in Belfast during The Troubles. It was heavy stuff. And he's now got an OBE for services to broadcasting."

Meanwhile, plenty of the husband and wife's fans have been commenting on the reports on social media, keen to express their disappointment at the thought of them leaving the show. One person tweeted: "Friday was the only day I was interested in watching This Morning."

Another commented: "Shocking!! Bad move by This Morning," while a third stated: "You and Ruth should have your own morning show (on a different channel) you'd definitely get a large audience."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.