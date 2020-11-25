Eamonn Holmes refers to 'rubbish year' as he asks fans for help The This Morning star took to Instagram

Eamonn Holmes has referred to the past twelve months as being a "rubbish year" in a new video posted on Instagram.

The This Morning star took to social media to ask his fans for Christmas advice, telling them it was time to "get Christmas cracking".

MORE: Holly Willoughby has a brand new stylist for her This Morning work wardrobe

Sitting in a red armchair, the famous dad could be heard saying to the camera: "Well, is it beginning to feel a lot like Christmas yet? It's very important for us all that it should, because this rubbish year, we're all in the mood, let's get going, let's get Christmas cracking."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford avoid mentioning axe reports

He then asked his social media followers to reply to his video with their own Christmas anecdotes.

RELATED: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes's very chic dining room

Eamonn was speaking on Instagram

RELATED: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford avoid responding to This Morning axe reports

The veteran presenter continued: "What I'd like you to do is send me some tips some suggestions, you know, are you an artificial person or a real person when it comes to your Christmas tree for instance?

"Do you like coloured lights or plain lights? What's your advice for getting through Christmas day with the family? I'd love to hear from you. Let's share questions, let's share that advice, let's share those opinions."

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford are long-time hosts of This Morning

While Eamonn was no doubt referring to the coronavirus pandemic that's plagued Britain since March, his "rubbish year" comment could also be a reference to the fact that he and his wife Ruth Langsford were reportedly dropped from their This Morning roles this month.

Two weeks ago, The Mirror reported that ITV had decided it was "time for a change" regarding the panel of presenting on the show. The report went on to state that while viewers favour Eamonn and Ruth, "tough decisions" have to be made.

Neither have commented on the reports yet.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.