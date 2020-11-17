Ruth Langsford: We 'put the work in' to land This Morning roles It's been reported Ruth and Eamonn are being replaced

Ruth Langsford has told how she and husband Eamonn Holmes "put the work in" to land their coveted roles on This Morning. Speaking recently to the Mirror Notebook, the 60-year-old said the couple had spent years working their way to the top of the TV industry before appearing on the ITV show.

"We put the work in. We didn't do a reality show and get an overnight job on telly. We've come through the ranks," Ruth said.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford comforts tearful Eamonn Holmes on This Morning

"Eamonn was only 19 when he started out. And he was doing the teatime news in Belfast during The Troubles. It was heavy stuff. And he's now got an OBE for services to broadcasting."

Ruth's comments came just before it was reported that the couple are set to be replaced on Friday's on This Morning by former Big Brother star Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have been tipped to replace the couple

Fans and famous friends have expressed their shock and dismay for the beloved duo, who have fronted the show on Fridays and during the holidays for the last 14 years.

Fern Britton, who herself hosted This Morning from 1999 to 2009, retweeted a post from The Sun's Dan Wootton, which read: "What appalling treatment of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford by This Morning and ITV.

"They've been absolute rocks to that show through turmoil – and are beloved behind the scenes, sad to see." Fern added the words, "Oh no?"

Ruth and Eamonn have worked on This Morning for 14 years

A number of viewers also expressed their disappointment on social media. "This Morning will never be the same without Eamonn," wrote one.

"You're telling me I don't get to see Eamonn and Ruth on Fridays anymore?" added another, with a third saying: "Can't actually believe this. Eamonn and Ruth are pure gold." A fourth wrote: "Big mistake. Love Ruth and Eamonn. Let’s hope another channel offers them their own morning show…"

