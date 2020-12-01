Who is I'm a Celebrity star AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen? AJ and Abbie have been dating for over a year

I'm a Celebrity star AJ Pritchard can count himself as a fan favourite on the hit reality TV show - and he is being cheered on at home by his girlfriend, Abbie Quinnen.

The pair have been dating since summer 2019, so ahead of the new episode, we thought we'd take a closer look at AJ's girlfriend and reveal the sweet way the pair met.

Who is Abbie Quinnen?

Abbie Quinnen is a 23-year-old dancer from Surrey. Abbie trained at the prestigious Urdang Academy in Islington and is managed by Apollo Artist Management, an agency that looks after music, film and TV stars.

Abbie often shares snaps of boyfriend AJ, and previously revealed that their romance started in London – at a restaurant called VIVI, near Tottenham Court Road to be precise. The dancer shared a sweet photo of herself and AJ and tagged the restaurant, adding the caption: "Where it all started."

What does Abbie do?

Abbie is also a professional dancer and has performed in the West End production of Cats the Musical. Abbie regularly posts snaps to Instagram of herself backstage at her shows, and joined Curtis and AJ on their upcoming AJ Live dance tour.

Back in November 2019, she shared the tour's poster to her Instagram and added the caption: "Can't wait for this to start with my two favourite brothers." AJ sweetly responded: "It's going to be EPIC."

How did Abbie and AJ meet?

Abbie and AJ have been dating since May 2019 and the pair met when Abbie joined AJ's Get On The Floor Live tour. The I'm a Celebrity star recently revealed that the pair spent their first date at a hotel after dining out.



Abbie has been supporting AJ during his time in the Welsh castle

The gorgeous pair made things official in July 2019 during a holiday to Greece, when AJ shared a snap of the two holding hands and added the caption: "Feeling HAPPY." Abbie shared the same photo of them on her own Instagram, writing: "Making memories." On that same holiday, Abbie could be seen in AJ's Instagram Stories alongside his parents, who were also in Greece with them – so it's clearly serious!

