I'm a Celebrity star AJ Pritchard gives very rare interview about girlfriend Abbie Quinnen These two dancers are so cute together

I'm a Celebrity star AJ Pritchard has been dating Abbie Quinnen for well over a year now, but despite the occasional sweet snap on Instagram, the pair have remained tight-lipped about their romance.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard refuses to label his sexuality

However, in early in 2020 AJ opened up about his girlfriend, who he met on his dance tour Get On The Floor Live.

AJ opened up about his girlfriend Abbie

Chatting to the MailOnline back in January, he explained: "It's crazy as it's our one-year anniversary coming up. We get on so well because we both work just as hard as each other. She's actually annoying because she can literally do everything. Even when I was on Strictly last, she helped with the routines I had to choreograph for me and Saffron [Barker]."

MORE: Who is I'm a Celebrity star AJ Pritchard's girlfriend Abbie Quinnen?

MORE: Strictly's AJ Pritchard shares racy bathtime photos from break with girlfriend Abbie Quinnen

MORE: AJ Pritchard reveals real reason he quit Strictly Come Dancing

Abbie, 23, also revealed that she and AJ went on their first date at VIVI, near Tottenham Court Road. At the time, the dancer shared a sweet photo of herself and AJ and tagged the restaurant, adding the caption: "Where it all started."

AJ and Abbie have been dating for almost one year

The pair stayed strong during romance rumours between AJ and his 2020 Strictly dance partner, Saffron. Chatting on Good Morning Britain during her time on the series, Saffron confirmed that they were just friends, previously saying: "I just look at AJ as such a good friend."

AJ added: "She is a hot blonde also so I'm very happy when I dance with her... It's the profession, Piers. Obviously, if you want to make it work, you obviously do 12 hours a day in the studio. You want to do fantastic for 12 million people live on Saturday night. You work hard."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.