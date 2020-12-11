All you need to know about Margherita Taylor Are you a fan of the TV personality?

We adore watching Margherita Taylor on Escape to the Country, but how much do you know about the TV and radio presenter? Find out everything you need to know from her career to family life here...

What is Margherita Taylor's career?

As well as a presenter on Escape to the Country and Countryfile, Margherita is also a DJ on Smooth Radio and Classic FM. It certainly sounds like she is a busy woman!

Margherita presents Countryfile

She enjoys playing calming music on her shows, as Classic FM recently tweeted: "If you’re ever feeling anxious or overwhelmed, taking a moment with music can help. Anytime, anywhere, you can listen to Smooth Classics – our selection of the most calming & beautiful classical music presented by @MargheritaT."

Are you a fan of the TV and radio star?

Speaking about her start in television and radio to The Guardian back in 2005, she said: "After graduating, with student debt up to my eyes, I hit it lucky by winning a Search for a Star competition run by the Birmingham-based radio station BRMB. I had always been into television, but I fell in love with radio."

What are Margherita Taylor's interests?

The TV personality has previously spoken about how much she loves to travel, as she told The Guardian: "I'm about to go to the Canaries for GMTV and to Trinidad for a Radio 2 documentary. I feel like I am just starting. In the future I hope to devise and produce my own programmes, but after ten years in broadcasting, I am still having the most fun ever."

Her profile on Performing Artistes reads: "As well as recently working in Trinidad and the Canaries, Margherita has also had adventures on a road trip across the USA, swam in the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, climbed Ayres Rock in Australia, skydived in Los Angeles and shared a meal with monks at a monastery in Hong Kong."

Is Margherita Taylor married?

While Margherita is on social media, she keeps her Twitter profile work-related and so it is unknown whether she currently has a husband or a partner, or has children.

