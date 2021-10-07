Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman wows with incredible transformation What do you think of the BBC presenter's new look?

Escape to the Country regular Nicki Chapman has showed off an incredible transformation on her social media, and her fans are seriously impressed! Posting on her Instagram, the TV presenter and radio broadcaster could be seen rocking a brand new hairstyle complete with pink-highlighted extensions.

The 54-year-old wrote in the caption alongside the clip: "Long live the pink. Happy Chappers. I've been going to @richardwardhair since my Pop Idol days so you could say we go 'way, way back!'"

Nicki also added that filming for the programme outside in all weathers meant her hair can suffer at times. "As I have super fine hair, being outside in all elements filming doesn't exactly help my barnet one bit so extensions have been the way to go. And I do love a-little pink to help me on my way."

Fans soon flooded the comments section on the Instagram video heaping compliments on the TV star. One person said: "You are a fabulous role model for the go getter 40-plus women. Love your energy and enthusiasm for life and hair!"

Another wrote: "Suits you very well too Nicki. Beautiful darling," while a third gushed: "And you look fabulous Niki Chappers as always."

Nicki often shares snaps from her time filming for Escape to the Country, but she also shared some gorgeous snaps from her recent trip to Ibiza, which also sparked a pretty big reaction from followers.

Nicki Chapman hosts Escape to the Country

The BBC presenter could be seen looking amazing as she partied on a boat with her friends, writing alongside the images: "Just cruising with the gang.

"The week away in Ibiza with our newly wed friends seems to have flown by… highlights many but getting a Sea Ray 290 over to Formentera to watch the sunset was sublime."

The snaps prompted a fan to write: "Beautiful natural ladies, what younger Instagrammers should aspire to. Nicki looks stunning in her black bikini," as another added: "You look stunning Nicki!"

